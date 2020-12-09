PIL claims private schools overcharging fees, denying online classes; HC dismissed with fine

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public suit seeking directions to the Delhi government to take action against private schools, which allegedly overcharged fees and denied online classes to students during the COVID-19 pandemic. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while dismissing the plea, showed displeasure with the petitioner and imposed a cost of Rs 20,000. The bench said that the counsel for the petitioner completely failed to convince the court about its prayer.

It seems the plea has been moved only with the interest of publicity, the bench noted. The High Court had directed the petitioner to deposit the fine of Rs 20,000 within four weeks in the Delhi Legal Service Authority, which it said will be used for access to the justice programme.

On the other hand, counsel representing the Delhi government apprised the court that it has already issued two circulars in this regard and directed private schools to reasonably charge fees and provide online classes to the student in the interest of the students' education. The plea, moved by a trust named Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust, cited news reports claiming several schools are allegedly collecting fees under various components other than tuition fees and are denying access to online classes to students who are unable to pay the amounts.

It also said overcharging of fees and denial of online classes is a violation of the Delhi government's directions to schools not to charge anything more than tuition fees during the prevailing pandemic when schools are closed. (ANI)