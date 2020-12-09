Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:42 IST
Two held with ganja worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Mumbai

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 57 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Dindoshi area of the city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a special police team raided a garage in Dindoshi on Tuesday evening and recovered the contraband from two cars parked in the premises, an official said.

The police have nabbed Goregaon residents Tabarak Sayyed (22) and Mustafeezul Sheikh (23), while another accused is absconding, the official said. Investigations have revealed that the accused along with the garage owner would allegedly pack the narcotic substance in small packets and supply the same in different parts of the city, he said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe is underway, he added..

