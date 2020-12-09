Left Menu
Russian citizen charged with espionage in Denmark

The district court of Aalborg will handle the case but has yet to set a date on the proceedings, the prosecution service told Reuters, adding that the Russian, who has been in custody since early July, faced possible imprisonment and deportation.

A Russian citizen in Denmark has been charged with espionage for providing information about Danish energy technology to Russia, Danish authorities said on Wednesday.

The Russian, whose name, age and gender was not released, is suspected of providing "information about, among other things, Danish energy technology to a Russian intelligence service," for payment, the Danish prosecution service said in a statement. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said it considered the actions by the Danish prosecutor "a mistake" and called for impartiality in the justice process.

It said it hoped "our compatriot" would be acquitted in court and freed. The case is connected to a larger investigation conducted by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service.

The district court of Aalborg will handle the case but has yet to set a date on the proceedings, the prosecution service told Reuters, adding that the Russian, who has been in custody since early July, faced possible imprisonment and deportation.

