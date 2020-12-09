Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illegal liquor bust in Patiala: Show cause notice to SP; SHO suspended for laxity

The Patiala police on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to four police officials, including an SP, and also placed under suspension a Station House Officer SHO, a day after the Punjab Excise department unearthed a spurious liquor manufacturing unit here.

PTI | Rajpura | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:05 IST
Illegal liquor bust in Patiala: Show cause notice to SP; SHO suspended for laxity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Patiala police on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to four police officials, including an SP, and also placed under suspension a Station House Officer (SHO), a day after the Punjab Excise department unearthed a spurious liquor manufacturing unit here. Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Vikramjit Singh Duggal issued show cause notices to SP (Detective), Deputy SP (Rajpura), DSP (D) and incharge of CIA (crime investigation agency).

The SSP ordered the suspension of Rajpura SHO while taking serious notice of the laxity, said an official release issued here. On Tuesday evening, the Punjab Excise department had unearthed a spurious liquor manufacturing unit during a raid at Rajpura in Patiala district.

The department had recovered 20,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol (used in making liquor) and some illegal country-made liquor from the unit. Punjab Financial Commissioner A Venu Prasad said there is a zero tolerance policy towards spurious liquor trade.

He said the department is taking strict action against any illicit liquor trade, as a result of which, the excise revenue rose by 29 per cent this year. Prasad said the Excise Department is taking several measures to check illegal liquor trade.

Excise Commissioner Rajat Agarwal appealed to the people to report any illicit trade activity to the department on its helpline number.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to toughen sanctions on Turkish drilling, draft summit statement says

The European Union will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday. I...

Speaker denies charge that he provided assistance to gold smuggling case accused

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday dismissed as baseless, the charge of the BJP state chief that he had provided assistance to the accused in the gold smuggling case. The assumptions made in media reports are not right....

Supermarkets supplying N. Ireland will get grace period, says UK's Gove

Supermarkets selling into Northern Ireland will have a grace period to adapt their systems, Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of implementing the Brexit deal, said on Wednesday. Updating parliament on an agreement with the Europe...

Nokia, Zain KSA achieve record indoor 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps in Saudi Arabia

Nokia on Wednesday said it has achieved a record 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps during a successful trial of its next-generation indoor 5G solution at mobile operator Zain KSAs headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Nokias AirScale Indoor Radio System ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020