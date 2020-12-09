4 cattle thieves active in west UP, Haryana held after gunfight in Gr Noida

Left Menu
Four suspected cattle thieves of a gang active in western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were held in Greater Noida after they got injured in a gunfight with police, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:45 IST
Four suspected cattle thieves of a gang active in western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were held in Greater Noida after they got injured in a gunfight with police, officials said on Wednesday. The encounter took place late Tuesday night in Dadri area when the accused men, who were in a pick-up truck, were intercepted by the local police for checking, the officials said.

''The men opened fire on the police party and tried to escape from the spot. However, they got injured in retaliatory firing,'' a police spokesperson said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested, the spokesperson said.

Six illegal firearms along with some ammunition, seven ropes, Rs 48,500, and some stolen jewellery were seized from the accused, who belong to a gang of cattle thieves active in western UP and parts of Haryana, the official said. Those held have been identified as Rahees, Nasem, Harpal and Sonu, all natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district, police said.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh also announced a reward of Rs 40,000 for the police team that arrested these men, they said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

