Poland, Hungary accept German EU budget proposal, await Rutte's response

Poland and Hungary have preliminarily accepted an EU budget proposal from the EU's Germany presidency and are now awaiting further approval from the Netherlands and other sceptical member states, a Polish senior government official said.

"We are preliminarily in agreement but there is some pressure...the aim is to have this done before the EU summit (on Thursday)," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

