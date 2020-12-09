Left Menu
EU to toughen sanctions on Turkish drilling, draft summit statement says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:12 IST
The European Union will sanction more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday.

If agreed, the EU will "prepare additional listings" on the basis of a sanctions list already in place since 2019 and "if need be work on the extension" of its scope, according to the draft statement seen by Reuters.

EU leaders are considering whether to make good on a threat made in October to sanction Turkey over the drilling for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus and off Greece.

