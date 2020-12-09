Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU medicines regulator says it was targetted in cyberattack

Europe's medicines regulator said on Wednesday it was the target of a cyberattack and it was investigating the incident with help from law enforcement. The European Medicines Agency - which is responsible for assessing and approving medicines, medical devices and vaccines for the European Union - gave no further details about the attack.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:15 IST
EU medicines regulator says it was targetted in cyberattack

Europe's medicines regulator said on Wednesday it was the target of a cyberattack and it was investigating the incident with help from law enforcement.

The European Medicines Agency - which is responsible for assessing and approving medicines, medical devices and vaccines for the European Union - gave no further details about the attack. "EMA cannot provide additional details whilst the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be made available in due course," it said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when or how the attack took place, who was responsible or what, if any, data was compromised. But hacking attempts against healthcare and medical organisations have intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic as attackers ranging from state-backed spies to cyber criminals scramble to obtain the latest information about the outbreak.

Reuters has previously documented how hackers linked to North Korea, Iran, Vietnam, China and Russia have on separate occasions been accused of trying to steal information about the virus and its potential treatments.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shahbaz shines as Tapan Memorial defeat Mohun Bagan to win Bengal T20 Challenge

Skipper Shahbaz Ahamed put up an all-round masterclass to lead from the front and guide Tapan Memorial to the Bengal T20 Challenge title beating Mohun Bagan by 33 runs here at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Tapan skipper scored 54 while batting...

MVA failed to make strong argument on Maratha quota in SC: BJP

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena-led MVA government has failed to make a strong argument before the Supreme Court in favour of granting reservation in jobs and education to the Maratha community. T...

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building on Thursday at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries. Modi ...

Bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies after rescue

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team, officials said. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune territ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020