Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi crown prince's lawyer seeks dismissal of ex-spy chief case in U.S. court

The filing rejects claims that Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, sent a hit squad to kill former spy chief Saad al-Jabri, and says the crown prince is immune from prosecution in the United States. Jabri, who currently lives in exile in Canada, in August filed a 107-page lawsuit in a U.S. court alleging the crown prince "dispatched a "hit squad" to kill him in October 2018, but Canadian authorities foiled the attempt.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:20 IST
Saudi crown prince's lawyer seeks dismissal of ex-spy chief case in U.S. court
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's lawyer has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a case filed by a former top-ranking Saudi intelligence official, claiming it has no jurisdiction over the prince, according to court documents viewed by Reuters. The filing rejects claims that Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, sent a hit squad to kill former spy chief Saad al-Jabri, and says the crown prince is immune from prosecution in the United States.

Jabri, who currently lives in exile in Canada, in August filed a 107-page lawsuit in a U.S. court alleging the crown prince "dispatched a "hit squad" to kill him in October 2018, but Canadian authorities foiled the attempt. The lawsuit against MbS and 24 others was filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

In filings on Monday, MbS's lawyer Michael Kellogg dismissed the claims, describing them as "steeped in drama" likening the crown prince to one of Shakespeare's greatest villains. "Regardless of its merits as literature, the Complaint fails as a legal pleading," he wrote in an 87-page document. Kellogg wrote that Jabri "can say whatever he wants to the newspapers but this case does not belong in federal court".

Jabri was a longtime aide to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. Crown Prince MbS ousted Nayef as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup that left him the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, a close U.S. ally. Kellogg's filing says the court lacks "personal jurisdiction" over MbS, as well as "subject-matter jurisdiction" over Jabri's claims under the doctrine of foreign official immunity.

"He (MbS) is entitled to status-based immunity from any suit in U.S. court. He is also entitled to conduct-based immunity because (Jabri's) claims arise from the Crown Prince's alleged official acts," Kellogg wrote. The Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters emailed request for comment.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shahbaz shines as Tapan Memorial defeat Mohun Bagan to win Bengal T20 Challenge

Skipper Shahbaz Ahamed put up an all-round masterclass to lead from the front and guide Tapan Memorial to the Bengal T20 Challenge title beating Mohun Bagan by 33 runs here at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Tapan skipper scored 54 while batting...

MVA failed to make strong argument on Maratha quota in SC: BJP

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena-led MVA government has failed to make a strong argument before the Supreme Court in favour of granting reservation in jobs and education to the Maratha community. T...

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building on Thursday at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries. Modi ...

Bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies after rescue

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team, officials said. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune territ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020