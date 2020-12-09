Left Menu
Development News Edition

CJI's mother `duped' by family property caretaker; accused held

Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobdes mother was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore by the caretaker of a family property here, the police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:35 IST
CJI's mother `duped' by family property caretaker; accused held

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde's mother was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore by the caretaker of a family property here, the police said on Wednesday. The accused, Tapas Ghosh (49), was arrested on Tuesday night.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into the matter under the supervision of DCP Vinita Sahu, said Nagpur commissioner of police (CP) Amitesh Kumar. Mukta Bobde, CJI Bobde's mother, is the owner of Seadon Lawn near Akashwani Square which is rented out for marriages and other functions, he said.

The Bobde family had appointed Ghosh as caretaker of the property in 2007. He was paid salary and also a commission on bookings. Taking advantage of Mukta Bobde's advanced age and frail health, Ghosh and his wife allegedly kept her in the dark about transactions, and did not deposit the entire rent amount which they collected, the CP said. They also allegedly forged receipts.

The fraud came to light when several bookings were canceled during lockdown for coronavirus but the customers could not get refund of the booking amount from Ghosh, he said. After Mukta Bobde lodged a complaint of cheating in August, an SIT consisting of Economic Offences Wing officials was formed.

All the bookings from 2017 onward were scrutinized which revealed that Ghosh had duped the Bobde family of Rs 2.5 crore, the CP said. He had also not paid bills for solar system installation and some fabrication work, Kumar added.

The SIT had questioned Ghosh during its probe. On late Tuesday night, SIT officials registered a case at Sitabuldi Police Station in the city under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery) against Ghosh and his wife, and arrested Ghosh.

He was produced in a court which remanded him in police custody till December 16, the commissioner said..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shahbaz shines as Tapan Memorial defeat Mohun Bagan to win Bengal T20 Challenge

Skipper Shahbaz Ahamed put up an all-round masterclass to lead from the front and guide Tapan Memorial to the Bengal T20 Challenge title beating Mohun Bagan by 33 runs here at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Tapan skipper scored 54 while batting...

MVA failed to make strong argument on Maratha quota in SC: BJP

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena-led MVA government has failed to make a strong argument before the Supreme Court in favour of granting reservation in jobs and education to the Maratha community. T...

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building on Thursday at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries. Modi ...

Bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies after rescue

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team, officials said. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune territ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020