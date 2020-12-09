Left Menu
NIA files chargesheet against 16 foreign-based Khalistanis

National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge-sheet against 16 foreign-based Khalistanis in Referendum 2020 (Sikhs for Justice) case on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge-sheet against 16 foreign-based Khalistanis in Referendum 2020 (Sikhs for Justice) case on Wednesday. According to an official press release, "NIA filed chargesheets against 16 accused persons before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi in Sikhs for Justice case registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case pertains to organised conspiracy by the accused for launching a concerted secessionist campaign under the banner of 'Referendum 2020' for creation of 'Khalistan'."

The press release added, "The 16 individuals are members of Sikh for Justice, an organisation declared as 'Unlawful Association' under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)." The release said, "Investigation in the case has revealed that Sikhs for Justice, a secessionist outfit floated in the garb of 'Human Rights advocacy group' with its offices in various foreign countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia etc is a frontal organisation of Khalistan terrorist outfits operating from foreign soils including Pakistan."

Under this campaign, numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Channels and a number of websites have been launched, which are being used to propagate sedition as well as enmity on the grounds of region and religion, to radicalise impressionable youth, to cause disturbance to peace and harmony and to raise funds for terrorist activities. SFJ has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian army to rise up in mutiny against India. SFJ is also trying to radicalise youth of Kashmir and openly extending support for the secession of Kashmir from India.

Based on the dossiers provided by NIA and other agencies, the chief patrons of SFJ have already been designated as "terrorists" under the UAPA. During the course of an investigation, NIA identified immovable properties belonging to terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Based on the request of NIA, the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 51-A of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, has ordered attachment of these properties.

"Further investigation in the case continues," the release added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

