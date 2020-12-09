French European Affairs minister says a Brexit deal still possible

French European Affairs minister says a Brexit deal still possibleReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:11 IST
French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday that a Brexit deal was still possible.
"(A deal) is still possible. We are working on it", Beaune told France' Public Senat television.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands that he said were unacceptable if there was to be a Brexit trade deal and avoid a turbulent break-up in three weeks.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Boris Johnson
- Beaune
- Clement Beaune
ALSO READ
UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court
UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court
Switzerland sets post-Brexit quota for British migrants
British publisher Future to buy Go Compare for $793 mln
British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article