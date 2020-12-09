Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man killed by brother's wife, her lover in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The woman and her servant were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of her brother-in-law Siyaram Meena, while her lover is still at large, they said.The body of Meena, resident of Chandaniyakhedi village, was recovered from a well in an agriculture field in Borekhedi village on Monday morning, Jhalawar SP Kiran Kang Siddhu said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:02 IST
Man killed by brother's wife, her lover in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his sister-in-law and her lover in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district apparently because he used to instigate her mentally unstable husband to beat her up, police said on Wednesday. The woman and her servant were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of her brother-in-law Siyaram Meena, while her lover is still at large, they said.

The body of Meena, resident of Chandaniyakhedi village, was recovered from a well in an agriculture field in Borekhedi village on Monday morning, Jhalawar SP Kiran Kang Siddhu said. The SP said the body bore injury marks.

A case was registered and the probe led to two suspects, identified as Guddi Bai (41) from Chandaniyakhedi village and her servant Shyam Bheel (30), a native of Chattisgarh, the SP said. The two were detained and the woman admitted to her role and that of her lover Sonu Mali and servant Bheel in the murder, the police official said.

The accused woman said the three called Meena at the field on the pretext of handing him over a torch on Sunday night and when he reached there, he was attacked by Mali and Bheel. She said they later threw the body into the well, according to the SP. Those arrested were produced before a court on Wednesday, Sarola Station House Officer Raghuveer Singh said. PTI COR CK

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India seeks more data for emergency AstraZeneca shot approval

Indias drugs regulator said httpscdsco.gov.inopencmsopencmssystemmodulesCDSCO.WEBelementscommondownload.jspnumidpkMTI3NQ on Wednesday it had sought more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine ca...

Lampard praises 'outstanding' Billy Gilmour after draw against Krasnodar

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Billy Gilmour and said the youngster was outstanding during the clash against Krasnodar. Chelsea witnessed a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League here on Wednesday.I thought Billy...

Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercon...

Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosper

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain would prosper after Brexit regardless of whether it is able to agree a trade deal with the European Union or not.Alongside a picture of him boarding a plane to Brussels, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020