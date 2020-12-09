Maha: Two workers killed in nitrogen cylinder blast in Thane

Two industrial workers died and four others were injured in an explosion at a factory in Bhiwandi area of Thane district on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The incident took place at JE Mechanical in Parasnath Compound in Valpada.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell, said there was an explosion of nitrogen gas cylinder in which six workers were severely injured. Of them, Prem Ananta Bhoir (24) and Akshay Ashok Gautam (21) died, he said.

Narpoli police are conducting further probe..