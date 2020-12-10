Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of militaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 00:40 IST
President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from service for the seven years required by law.
Biden said he would not ask Congress to provide a waiver so that Lloyd can serve as defense secretary "if this moment in our history did not call for it."
