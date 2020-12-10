Hunter Biden says U.S. prosecutor investigating his taxes

Hunter Biden says U.S. prosecutor investigating his taxesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 02:31 IST
President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.
"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Biden said in a statement.
