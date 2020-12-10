Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'PTI | Wilmington | Updated: 10-12-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 02:53 IST
President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter has said that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation
The investigation by the Delaware US Attorney's office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden's transition office on Wednesday
Hunter Biden's attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.
