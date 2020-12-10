U.S. designates Chinese organized crime leader in anti-corruption sanctions

U.S. designates Chinese organized crime leader in anti-corruption sanctionsReuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 05:20 IST
The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Koi, the leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
The sanctions also apply to three entities headed by Wan, who is also known as "Broken Tooth."