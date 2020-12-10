Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to address challenges in region based on fundamentals of freedom:Rajnath at ADMM-Plus meet

Threats to the rules based order, maritime security, cyber related crimes and terrorism, just to name a few, remain the challenges that we need to address as a forum, he said.Singh was speaking at the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus ADMM-Plus, a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its eight dialogue partners including India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:31 IST
Need to address challenges in region based on fundamentals of freedom:Rajnath at ADMM-Plus meet

The ability to collectively respond to challenges based on the fundamentals of freedom, inclusivity and openness in the region will define its future, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at an ASEAN-led forum on Thursday. ''Threats to the rules based order, maritime security, cyber related crimes and terrorism, just to name a few, remain the challenges that we need to address as a forum,'' he said.

Singh was speaking at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners including India. In the virtual meeting, the defence minister also called for sustained efforts to address the threats of bioterrorism, transnational trafficking and pandemics. ''Our ability, to collectively respond to challenges in the region based on the fundamentals of freedom, inclusivity and openness will define our future,'' he said.

The comments came in the backdrop of the over seven-month-long border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh. In his address, Singh also underlined the need for confronting the challenges emerging out of the coronavirus pandemic.

''Amongst the new challenges that have emerged, COVID-19 has changed the world and left us many hurdles to overcome. Unfortunately the disruptive effect of the pandemic is still unfolding,'' the defence minister said. ''The challenge is therefore to make sure that the world economy moves on the path of recovery and when it does gather steam, to ensure that the recovery leaves no one behind,'' he added.

The inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi in 2010. The defence ministers then had agreed on five areas of practical cooperation to pursue under the new mechanism, including maritime security, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping operations. The ties between India and ASEAN have been on an upswing in the last few years with focus being on ramping up cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB hosts meeting to discuss how to boost regions’ economies post Covid-19

Heads of four regional development banks RDBs meeting virtually on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to working together to build back better in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The meeting was hosted by African Development Bank Presiden...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition improves but

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved a bit on Thursday morning but remained critical, hospital sources said. A five-member team of doctors will be reviewing his condition at around 10 am ...

Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 2nd phase underway in five districts

Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage o...

Soccer-Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, Italys goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64.His death comes with the soccer world still in mourning for Argentina icon Diego Maradona, who passed away late last month. Italia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020