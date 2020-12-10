22 cadets from OTA-Gaya to be commissioned as Army officers

As many as 22 cadets from Officer's Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, will be commissioned into the Indian Army on December 12.

Days before the commissioning, a commandant award ceremony was organised at the OTA, Gaya, on Wednesday.

Commandant Sunil Srivastava said that the cadets, who are the special commission officers, will be commissioned after a passing out parade on December 12. (ANI)

Also Read: NIA arrests arms trafficker from Gaya