Left Menu
Development News Edition

22 cadets from OTA-Gaya to be commissioned as Army officers

As many as 22 cadets from Officer's Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, will be commissioned into the Indian Army on December 12.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:45 IST
22 cadets from OTA-Gaya to be commissioned as Army officers
The commandant award ceremony at OTA, Gaya, on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 22 cadets from Officer's Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, will be commissioned into the Indian Army on December 12.

Days before the commissioning, a commandant award ceremony was organised at the OTA, Gaya, on Wednesday.

Commandant Sunil Srivastava said that the cadets, who are the special commission officers, will be commissioned after a passing out parade on December 12. (ANI)

Also Read: NIA arrests arms trafficker from Gaya

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Gaya

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light rain likely in Delhi over next 2 days: IMD

The national capital and its neighbouring cities are likely to receive light rainfall over the next two days under the influence a fresh western disturbance passing over the Himalayas, the weather department said on Thursday. Jammu and Kash...

Japan to buy 10,500 freezers for coronavirus vaccines

Japan will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines and is considering purchasing dry ice in bulk as it prepares to protect its population from the virus, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. Japan has agreements to ...

M&M expects drop in production, sales volume at auto division & MVML in last quarter

Mahindra and Mahindra MM is expecting reduction in production and sales volume at its automotive division and in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the last quarter of the current fiscal due to global supply shortage of micro-processors. MM sai...

Williamson to miss New Zealand's 2nd test vs West Indies

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second cricket test against the West Indies so he can be with his wife who is expecting their first child. Williamson scored a career-high 251 in the first test of the two-match series to st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020