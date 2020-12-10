Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death penalty for rape, tough provisions in Maharashtra's proposed 'Shakti Act'

Maharashtra Cabinet has approved draft bills for strengthening the law on prevention of atrocities against women, children while "Shakti Act" which envisages death sentence for rape, acid attack and child abuse and the period of investigation in these heinous crimes has been reduced to 15 working days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:04 IST
Death penalty for rape, tough provisions in Maharashtra's proposed 'Shakti Act'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet has approved draft bills for strengthening the law on prevention of atrocities against women, children while "Shakti Act" which envisages death sentence for rape, acid attack and child abuse and the period of investigation in these heinous crimes has been reduced to 15 working days. The bills- the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020 and the Special Court and Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020- will be introduced in both houses during the winter session of Maharashtra legislative assembly and council.

Threats and defamation of women on social media, filing fake complaints regarding rape, molestation and acid attack, non-cooperation of social media, internet and mobile service providers with the investigators or the public servants, and not following restrictions on publicising the names of rape/molestation/acid attack victims, are the new offences included in the proposed Shakti Act. The act has also proposed the death penalty for rapes, acid attacks and child abuse, while the punishment period is also enhanced some specific crimes against women and children.

In acid attack cases, a fine is also proposed and the amount will be used for treatment costs of the victims. To ensure strict implementation of all these proposals in new bills, certain changes in the Criminal Procedure Code is also proposed. According to the proposal, investigation period has been cut down from two months to 15 working days, the trial period slashed from two months to 30 working days, and the appeal period reduced from six months to 45 days.

The Shakti Act also proposed to establish 36 special courts with a special Public prosecutor for cases of heinous crimes against women and children. It also proposed that a special squad with at least one woman officer in every commissionerate or district to investigate crime against women and children.

The law also plans to notify some organisations to help and assist in the rehabilitation of the victims of these cases. After Andhra Pradesh passed the Disha act, a committee was formed to study the law of Andhra Pradesh and the possibility of Implementation it in Maharashtra.

A committee led by Home minister Anil Deshmukh had visited Andhra Pradesh to study the law. After the committee submitted its report, another committee led by Director Police training college Nashik, IPS Aswathi Dorje was given the task to prepare a draft for the Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light rain likely in Delhi over next 2 days: IMD

The national capital and its neighbouring cities are likely to receive light rainfall over the next two days under the influence a fresh western disturbance passing over the Himalayas, the weather department said on Thursday. Jammu and Kash...

Japan to buy 10,500 freezers for coronavirus vaccines

Japan will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines and is considering purchasing dry ice in bulk as it prepares to protect its population from the virus, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. Japan has agreements to ...

M&M expects drop in production, sales volume at auto division & MVML in last quarter

Mahindra and Mahindra MM is expecting reduction in production and sales volume at its automotive division and in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the last quarter of the current fiscal due to global supply shortage of micro-processors. MM sai...

Williamson to miss New Zealand's 2nd test vs West Indies

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second cricket test against the West Indies so he can be with his wife who is expecting their first child. Williamson scored a career-high 251 in the first test of the two-match series to st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020