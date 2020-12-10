Left Menu
TRS MLA booked under SC/ST Act for abusing, threatening journalist

A case has been registered against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator Mahipal Reddy for allegedly abusing and threatening a journalist working with a local newspaper in Sangareddy district.

ANI | Sangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator Mahipal Reddy for allegedly abusing and threatening a journalist working with a local newspaper in Sangareddy district. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patancheru said that the Patancheru MLA has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code along with the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"A case has been registered against MLA Mahipal Reddy under sections under section 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult, with intent to provoke, breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 149 of the IPC along with section 3(2) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," Rao said. The DSP said that the case is under investigation and the accused has been not arrested so far.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

