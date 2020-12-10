Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik appears before ED

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate ED here in connection with a money laundering probe, officials said. The ED has so far arrested Tops Grup Managing Director M Shashidharan and Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Sarnaik, in connection with the case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:01 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik appears before ED
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering probe, officials said. Sarnaik, 56, who represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly arrived around 11 AM at the central probe agency's office in Ballard Estate area.

The investigation is linked to a probe against the Tops Grup security service provider company, its promoters and others in connection with alleged financial irregularities in providing security guards of the company for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) projects. The ED has so far arrested Tops Grup Managing Director M Shashidharan and Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Sarnaik, in connection with the case. Sarnaik has obtained an interim relief from the Supreme Court that has directed that no coercive action should be taken against the law maker by the probe agency under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican Senate backs tougher rules for foreign agents, with nod to U.S.

Mexicos Senate late on Wednesday approved legislation imposing tougher restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, widely seen as a broadside against the United States after weeks of tension with Washington over counter-narcoti...

Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time

The number of new coronavirus infections in Japans capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time. Experts on Tokyos virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of ...

SC to hear in Jan appeals against scrapping Roshni Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for next month, hearing on appeals filed by a number of Roshni Act beneficiaries, who claim they are authorised occupants and leaseholders of Nazool land in Jammu and Kashmir. A bench headed by Justice N...

Salman Khan starts shooting for 'Antim'

Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. Khans brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the Dabang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020