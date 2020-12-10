Uttarakhand to provide water connection at Rs 100 to urban poor
Uttarakhand government has decided to provide new water connections for Rs 100 to the urban poor.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:34 IST
Uttarakhand government has decided to provide new water connections for Rs 100 to the urban poor.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held late on Wednesday evening.
It was decided that this benefit will be given to the urban families living below the poverty line, and the beneficiaries of Antyodaya Anna Yojana, besides those whose houses are built on a cover area of 100 sq m. (ANI)