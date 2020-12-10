Funds sanctioned for staff, web conference licence for district courts: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government has informed the Delhi High Court that funds have been sanctioned for employing staff and purchase of 761 licenses from Cisco Webex to continue with virtual court hearings in the district courts of the national capital. The Delhi government told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that it has sanctioned funds for recruiting ministerial and group-C staff in the district courts, state legal services authority (DSLSA) and the Delhi Judicial Academy.

Besides, funds for recruitment of junior judicial assistant and purchase of the webex licenses have also been sanctioned as was directed by the bench, the government has said in its status report filed through advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi. The report also stated that a proposal for purchase of 23 pool cars for the district courts had received approval of the finance department and was being considered by the law minster when a letter was received from the District and Sessions Judge (HQ) asking for vehicles of a higher model.

Subsequently, the file was withdrawn for reconsideration, the report said. The report was filed pursuant to the court's December 3 direction to the Delhi government to grant administrative approval and necessary sanctions for releasing Rs 1.44 crore to purchase 761 licences from Cisco Webex in order to continue with virtual court hearings in the district courts in the national capital.

The bench had observed that ''the continuing pandemic situation in Delhi requires virtual hearings in the district courts to be continued and the entire proceedings shall come to a grinding halt in the event funds are not released forthwith'' for acquiring the licences. The Delhi government status report states that amounts of Rs 2.52 crore and Rs 8.54 crore have been sanctioned for recruiting ministerial and group-C staff, respectively.

Besides that Rs 3.01 crore has been sanctioned in relation to recruitment of junior judicial assistants, the report said and added that Rs 1.44 crore has been approved for purchase of the webex licenses for one year. The court was hearing a petition seeking to enlarge functioning of the courts, particularly family courts, in the prevalent times.

The plea has sought direction to all the family courts to allow recording of evidence via video conferencing during the restricted functioning of courts owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, either by the presiding judge of the family court or by a commission.