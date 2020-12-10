Left Menu
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik appears before ED for questioning

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:04 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik at ED office on Thursday. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm. According to sources, the ED has summoned Pratap Sarnaik three times. On November 24, when he was summoned for the first time, he had sought time as he was under COVID-19 related quarantine, saying that he would appear with his son the next time he is called.

The ED had reportedly found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the private firm, Top Securities Group and Sarnaik. On the other hand, his son has been summoned four times in the matter. The ED had earlier questioned Vihang for five hours on November 24 after detaining him during the raids on the premises of Sarnaik's house and the private firm.

The economic offences watchdog has already arrested a close aide of Sarnaik, Amit Chandole, the promoter of the Tops Securities Group, in the case. Chandole was arrested during the November 24 searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane, including those related to the Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians. (ANI)

