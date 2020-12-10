Malta seizes record cocaine haul bound for Libya

Maltese authorities seized more than 600kg (1,300 lbs) of cocaine being sent to Libya in a record-breaking haul worth some 70 million euros ($85 million), the customs department said on Thursday. The cocaine was being shipped from Ecuador and Columbia and was discovered hidden in a container on a ship at Malta Freeport late on Wednesday, the department said in a statement. Police have opened an investigation.

Customs said officials had seized 510 packets weighing 1.2kg each in what it described as a record-breaking seizure from a single container. "To get a better perspective, during the whole of 2019 a total of 750kg (worth 84.5 million euro) were intercepted by Customs from 16 containers," the statement said. ($1 = 0.8268 euros)

