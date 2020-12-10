Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malta seizes record cocaine haul bound for Libya

Maltese authorities seized more than 600kg (1,300 lbs) of cocaine being sent to Libya in a record-breaking haul worth some 70 million euros ($85 million), the customs department said on Thursday. "To get a better perspective, during the whole of 2019 a total of 750kg (worth 84.5 million euro) were intercepted by Customs from 16 containers," the statement said.

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:28 IST
Malta seizes record cocaine haul bound for Libya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maltese authorities seized more than 600kg (1,300 lbs) of cocaine being sent to Libya in a record-breaking haul worth some 70 million euros ($85 million), the customs department said on Thursday. The cocaine was being shipped from Ecuador and Columbia and was discovered hidden in a container on a ship at Malta Freeport late on Wednesday, the department said in a statement. Police have opened an investigation.

Customs said officials had seized 510 packets weighing 1.2kg each in what it described as a record-breaking seizure from a single container. "To get a better perspective, during the whole of 2019 a total of 750kg (worth 84.5 million euro) were intercepted by Customs from 16 containers," the statement said. ($1 = 0.8268 euros)

Also Read: Uzbekistan allows Maltese firm to grow medical cannabis

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Parliament to be testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'; If current one fulfilled India's needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations: PM.

New Parliament to be testament to Aatmanirbhar Bharat If current one fulfilled Indias needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations PM....

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...

China strongly opposes S&P DJI to remove Chinese firms from equity, bond indexes

China said on Thursday it strongly opposed SP DJI removing Chinese firms from equity and bond indexes, saying it is another example of the United States using national power to oppress Chinese companies.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ...

Russia reports 27,927 new coronavirus cases, 562 deaths

Russia confirmed 27,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, pushing the national tally to 2,569,126.Authorities said 562 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 45,280....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020