China says Wan Kuok Koi is not a member of CPPCC

China says Wan Kuok Koi is not a member of CPPCCReuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:30 IST
China said on Thursday Wan Kuok Koi is not a member of China People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in response to the United States imposing sanctions on Wan.
The foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a news conference in Beijing.
The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan, a leader of China's 14K Triad organised crime group and a member of CPPCC, the U.S. Treasury said.
