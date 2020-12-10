Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha speaker pays tribute to C Rajagopalachari on 142nd birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday led parliamentarians in paying tributes to freedom fighter and statesman, Bharat Ratna C Rajagopalachari, on his 142nd birth anniversary, in the Central Hall of Parliament here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:33 IST
Lok Sabha speaker pays tribute to C Rajagopalachari on 142nd birth anniversary
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tributes to freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari on Thursday. (Source: Twitter/Lok Sabha) . Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday led parliamentarians in paying tributes to freedom fighter and statesman, Bharat Ratna C Rajagopalachari, on his 142nd birth anniversary, in the Central Hall of Parliament here.

Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh also paid tributes.

Rajagopalachari was also a lawyer, writer, and historian, besides being a politician and statesman. He was the last governor-general of India till 1950. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala local body polls: Over 43% voting till noon

Over 43 per cent voting was recorded till 12.10 pm during the second phase of the local body polls across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts in Kerala on Thursday. As per State Election Commission, while the total...

New Parliament to be testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'; If current one fulfilled India's needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations: PM.

New Parliament to be testament to Aatmanirbhar Bharat If current one fulfilled Indias needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations PM....

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...

China strongly opposes S&P DJI to remove Chinese firms from equity, bond indexes

China said on Thursday it strongly opposed SP DJI removing Chinese firms from equity and bond indexes, saying it is another example of the United States using national power to oppress Chinese companies.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020