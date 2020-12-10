Lok Sabha speaker pays tribute to C Rajagopalachari on 142nd birth anniversary
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday led parliamentarians in paying tributes to freedom fighter and statesman, Bharat Ratna C Rajagopalachari, on his 142nd birth anniversary, in the Central Hall of Parliament here.
Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh also paid tributes.
Rajagopalachari was also a lawyer, writer, and historian, besides being a politician and statesman. He was the last governor-general of India till 1950. (ANI)