YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps toll plaza staffer in Guntur

A police complaint was filed against YSRCP leader D Revathi for allegedly slapping a toll plaza staffer after refusing to pay tax at Kaja toll in Guntur district on Thursday.

Revati, who is also Vaddera corporation chairperson, was caught on camera purportedly trying to cross the toll plaza without paying the fee, following which the staffer put barricades to stop her car. Revathi then got down from the car, was seen pushing the barricades aside and slapping the staff member.

The toll plaza staffer later filed a complaint with the local police in this regard. (ANI)