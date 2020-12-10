Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress wants Sonia Gandhi's biography in Telangana's school syllabus

After Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turned 74 on Wednesday, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Sravan Dasoju came up with a proposal to include Gandhi's biography in Telangana school syllabus.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:16 IST
Congress wants Sonia Gandhi's biography in Telangana's school syllabus
Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turned 74 on Wednesday, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Sravan Dasoju came up with a proposal to include Gandhi's biography in Telangana school syllabus. While writing to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Dasoju said "As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to insert Smt Sonia Gandhi's life in school syllabus."

"Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he did not show any interest to respect Sonia Gandhi, the greatest leader. Therefore, I humbly request the government of Telangana to initiate the process on our request as soon as possible," the Congress leader said. According to the Dasoju, KCR has earlier had made an official statement in the state Assembly as "no Telangana without Sonia Gandhi".

"However, until after 6 years of the Telangana dream came true, nothing great has been done in return by the government," Dasoju said. Sravan Dasoju had made this appeal to the Telangana government at an intellectual summit organised on Wednesday at Gandhi Bhavan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi bans Hybrid Research, Always Gain from capital markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi has barred Hybrid Research Advisory Services and Always Gain Advisory Service from the capital markets for providing unauthorised trading tips to investors. In addition, Hybrid Researchs propr...

India, Nepal decide to resume flight services under air bubble arrangement

India and Nepal have decided to resume flight services under a bilateral air bubble arrangement, authoritative sources said on Thursday, in reflection of efforts to restore normalcy in ties that came under severe strain following a bitter b...

Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.66 against US dollar

The rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to close 9 paise lower at 73.66 provisional against the US dollar on Thursday tracking muted domestic equities and a rebound in the American currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic ...

Cameroon ruling party wins control of almost all regional councils

Cameroons ruling party has won control of nine out of 10 regional councils, according to official results on Thursday from an election that President Paul Biya said was intended to devolve power to local authorities but his opponents boycot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020