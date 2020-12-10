Maha: 3 govt employees booked for not doing poll-related work

Police have registered a case against three government employees in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly refusing to carry out poll-related work despite the orders, an election official said on Thursday. The case against them was registered at Thane Nagar Police Station under the Representation of the People Act on Tuesday, the official said.

A complaint against the trio- Vikas Dandge, Vilas Lote and S J Nagre- was lodged by the district election department, Deputy District Election Officer Aparna Somni said. ''The work of summary revision of electoral rolls is underway in the constituencies in Thane district. The election department had asked the trio to work as booth level officers (BLOs) and carry out the task of revision of electoral rolls.

They had also been asked to attend a training programme for it,'' she said. ''However, they did not follow the orders and failed to attend the training programme. They also did not carry out the assigned task, due to which the electoral roll revision work got affected,'' she said.