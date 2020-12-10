Iceland aims to cut greenhouse emissions by 55% by 2030

... ...
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed a call for a change of leadership in Armenia, as he reviewed a military parade marking that countrys defeat by Azerbaijan in a war in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Erdogan, who...
The government and private school will open from December 14 for the students of class 10 and 12 for three hours daily whereas classes 9 and 11 will resume from December 21, as per a notice issued by Directorate School Education DSE, Haryan...
After witnessing a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said his players gave everything that they had in the match before adding that Anatoliy Trubin, the opposition goalkeeper, was the best player on t...
Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax amid rising domestic food prices, three sources familiar with discussions at the government told Reuters.The quota and the tax could be imposed for Feb. 15-June 30, tw...