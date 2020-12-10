Left Menu
Drone movement noticed over IB in Jammu: BSF

Two drones were spotted and crossed the IB in Samba sector on November 20.On June 20, a Pakistani drone loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades was shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:14 IST
Drone movement noticed over IB in Jammu: BSF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A drone was spotted flying over the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's R S Pura sector, BSF officials said on Thursday. Alert BSF troops guarding the IB at a border outpost fired on the drone Wednesday night, forcing it to return back, the officials said.

There have been instances of Pakistan, its army and intelligence agencies using drones along the IB and LoC to ferry weapons, ammunition, explosive material and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir in the past six months. On November 29, alert security forces deployed on the International Border (IB) with Pakistan spotted a drone in Arnia sector of Jammu district.

On November 21, drone movement was noticed in Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) amid a surge in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army, according to sources. Two drones were spotted and crossed the IB in Samba sector on November 20.

On June 20, a Pakistani drone loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades was shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

