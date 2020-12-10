Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Election Commission's reply on PIL alleging misuse of poll symbols by political parties

The court also directed the counsel for the petitioner to implead other national political parties as a respondents in the petition.The PIL has raised several important issues relating to allotment of election symbols by the ECI to candidates in accordance with the Representation of People Act, 1951.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:55 IST
HC seeks Election Commission's reply on PIL alleging misuse of poll symbols by political parties

The Allahabad High court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reply to a petition on alleged misuse of election symbols by political parties as their logo and for freezing or withdrawal of lotus as the BJP logo since it is the national flower. The bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order on Wednesday on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Gorakhpur resident Kali Shankar.

Counsel for petitioner said lotus is the national flower and is also visible in various government websites. Therefore, no political party can be allowed to use it as its symbol as it influences voters and gives the party undue advantage, he said. According to the counsel, the life of election symbols is only for a specific election, and a political party cannot use the same as its logo.

According to petitioner, if the political parties were permitted to use election symbols perpetually, and for purposes other than elections, that would be unjust to Independent candidates or those who are not affiliated with recognised parties as they get fresh symbols before each election. The PIL asserts that under the Representation of People Act as well as under the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968 (Order of 1968), the concept of election symbols is applicable only for the purpose of elections, and such symbols cannot be used as a logo of any political party.

The counsel appearing for ECI sought some time to examine the entire issue and file a reply. The court also directed the counsel for the petitioner to implead other national political parties as a respondents in the petition.

The PIL has raised several important issues relating to allotment of election symbols by the ECI to candidates in accordance with the Representation of People Act, 1951. On April 4, 2019, ECI had rejected an application by the petitioner that sought freezing or withdrawal of the lotus as the election symbol of the BJP. The petitioner has now moved the high court, seeking quashing of the rejection order and directions to the ECI to issue fresh guidelines for use of political symbols in accordance with the law.

The court fixed January 12 as the next date of hearing in the case..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K DDC polls: PAGD leaders accuse authorities of helping BJP

The neutrality of authorities in the district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir has come under sharp criticism on Thursday from the PAGD leaders, who alleged that the administration was helping the BJP. The accusations stem...

IFIN case: NFRA says appointment of DHS as statutory auditor in 2017-18 'illegal'

The National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA has said that appointment of Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP as the statutory auditor of ILFS Financial Services Ltd IFIN for 2017-18 was illegal. With the auditor not considering certain items...

Iran reports 10,403 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083,023 in total

Tehran Iran, December 10 ANIXinhua Irans Health Ministry reported 10,403 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,083,023. The pandemic has so far claimed 51,496 lives in Iran, up by 284 in the past 24 ho...

Malaysia reports 2,234 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 10 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 2,234 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 78,499, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. Health Ministry Directo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020