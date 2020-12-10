Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wish new Parliament building project all success: Ratan Tata at foundation stone laying event

Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said the new Parliament building project is "impressive" and he wished it all the success.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:13 IST
Wish new Parliament building project all success: Ratan Tata at foundation stone laying event
Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said the new Parliament building project is "impressive" and he wished it all the success. "It is an impressive project and I wish it all success. I am privileged to be invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony," Ratan Tata said. He was in the national capital to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building project.

Notably, Tata Projects Ltd has been given the contract for the construction project of the new Parliament building. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building and said it would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and fulfill the aspirations of 21st Century India.

The construction of the new Parliament building, which will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in Rajya Sabha as against the present 543 members and 245 members respectively, was expected to begin this month. However, the Central government has assured the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea against the Central Vista project, that no construction will be undertaken for now. The new Parliament building is a part of the Central Vista project.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the construction of the new Parliament building is likely to finish within two years. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K DDC polls: PAGD leaders accuse authorities of helping BJP

The neutrality of authorities in the district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir has come under sharp criticism on Thursday from the PAGD leaders, who alleged that the administration was helping the BJP. The accusations stem...

Libya's Tripoli government releases two Russians, sources say

Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA on Thursday released two Russians it had detained since last year and they are flying back to Russia, Libyan sources and Russian media reported. The detention of Maxim Shug...

IFIN case: NFRA says appointment of DHS as statutory auditor in 2017-18 'illegal'

The National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA has said that appointment of Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP as the statutory auditor of ILFS Financial Services Ltd IFIN for 2017-18 was illegal. With the auditor not considering certain items...

Iran reports 10,403 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083,023 in total

Tehran Iran, December 10 ANIXinhua Irans Health Ministry reported 10,403 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,083,023. The pandemic has so far claimed 51,496 lives in Iran, up by 284 in the past 24 ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020