Wish new Parliament building project all success: Ratan Tata at foundation stone laying event
Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said the new Parliament building project is "impressive" and he wished it all the success.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:13 IST
Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said the new Parliament building project is "impressive" and he wished it all the success. "It is an impressive project and I wish it all success. I am privileged to be invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony," Ratan Tata said. He was in the national capital to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building project.
Notably, Tata Projects Ltd has been given the contract for the construction project of the new Parliament building. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building and said it would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and fulfill the aspirations of 21st Century India.
The construction of the new Parliament building, which will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in Rajya Sabha as against the present 543 members and 245 members respectively, was expected to begin this month. However, the Central government has assured the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea against the Central Vista project, that no construction will be undertaken for now. The new Parliament building is a part of the Central Vista project.
Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the construction of the new Parliament building is likely to finish within two years. (ANI)
