Delhi man stabs himself with knife after argument with family

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in his chest following an argument with his family, police said on Thursday. Udai Mehta, a resident of Sunder Vihar in Delhi, was an engineer by profession and was working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

The incident took place at Paschim Vihar on Wednesday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A. Koan said during enquiry, it was revealed that an argument occurred in his family on some petty issue due to which the man threatened his family members who were in his room that he would hurt himself with a kitchen knife if they didn't move out from his room immediately.

''As they were trying to console him, he became more aggressive and stabbed himself in the chest in front of his family. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,'' he said. Inquest proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is in progress, the DCP added.