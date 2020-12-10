Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM launches training video for giving UKSSSC exams

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday virtually launched a training video that will help students give online Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exams.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:07 IST
CM Trivendra Singh Rawat virtually launches a training video that will help students give online UKSSSC exams (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday virtually launched a training video that will help students give online Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exams. Department of Information and Public Relations of Uttarakhand Government tweeted, "Chief Minister launched a training video made by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission for conducting online examinations in the state. He said that with a view to bringing purity and transparency in the exam, online examinations are a better option."

While addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that in the last three and a half years, the selection process has been completed for 5700 posts in the examinations conducted by the Commission. " Uttarakhand has reported 5,456 active COVID-19 cases, 72,880 recoveries and 1,320 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

