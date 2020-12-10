Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta says it will fight any attempt by Zambia to sell Konkola Copper Mines

Indian-based metals and mining group Vedanta Resources said on Thursday it will fight any attempt by the Zambian government to sell its Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) business to third parties. The protracted legal fight with Zambia began in May 2019, when Lusaka appointed a liquidator for KCM, which is jointly owned by Vedanta and Zambia's state mining arm ZCCM-IH.

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:11 IST
Vedanta says it will fight any attempt by Zambia to sell Konkola Copper Mines
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian-based metals and mining group Vedanta Resources said on Thursday it will fight any attempt by the Zambian government to sell its Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) business to third parties. The protracted legal fight with Zambia began in May 2019, when Lusaka appointed a liquidator for KCM, which is jointly owned by Vedanta and Zambia's state mining arm ZCCM-IH. Zambia, in taking that action, accused Vedanta of breaching its license.

In a statement responding to "rumours" that a Zambia government-appointed provisional liquidator is set to split KCM into two units and sell them, Vedanta said it would take "all necessary steps" to safeguard its interests in KCM. Any potential buyer of the KCM assets would be party to an unlawful act, Vedanta said, because a Zambian court last month ordered a halt to liquidation proceedings. ZCCM-IH plans to appeal the ruling.

ZCCM-IH did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Legal arguments over the case have been heard in both Zambia and South Africa.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democracy in India a means of resolving differences along with governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, said that democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. Democracy in India...

U.S. FDA advisers wrestle with ethical issues linked to authorizing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meeting on Thursday to weigh authorizing Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine for emergency use were wrestling with when people in the clinical trial who received a placebo sho...

UP CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of Gorakhpur Link Expressway project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Thursday to conclude the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project within the scheduled time-frame and directed for completing the land acquisition process for it on priority. Reviewin...

Films of Sikh bravery on LED screens inspire protesting farmers at Singhu border

By Aashique Hussain Films on Sikh bravery are being shown on LED screens at the Singhu border on Thursday to inspire the protesting farmers.Iqbal Singh of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee said, People have come from different places. If they wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020