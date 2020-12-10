Left Menu
Woman beaten to death on suspicion of witchcraft, 7 arrested

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:34 IST
A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death with sticks and rods in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on the suspicion that she practiced witchcraft, police said on Thursday. Two other women were injured as they were also thrashed, an official said.

Some people of Mainakhola village in Nagarkata died recently due to illness and the locals believed that they were killed because of witchcraft, police said. Some local youths started thrashing the two women on the suspicion of practicing black magic, they said.

These women then pointed them towards Mongra Oraon. She was dragged from her home and thrashed with rods and sticks, police said.

A police team reached the spot after getting information about the incident but Oraon died on the spot, they said. The two other women are undergoing treatment at the Mal Hospital.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, police said. PTI CORR SOM SOM

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

