Fire at scrap yard in Greater Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out on Thursday night at a scrap warehouse in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the site in Dadri area and local police also deployed, the officials said.

The blaze was reported around 9.30 pm and the fire-fighting operation was underway at 10.15 pm, a police official said. Nobody was hurt in the incident, the official said.

The cause of the fire and damage to property was yet to be assessed, the official added..