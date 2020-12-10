45-year-old man's body found in Kolkata flat, police suspect murder

The body of a 45-year-old man was found in his flat on Thursday in Kolkata's Kustia Road area, police said. The body of Jayanta Mukherjee was found lying in a pool of blood in his third floor flat at the government housing complex in the Tiljala police station area, they said.

''There is a cut injury on his neck which seems to have caused the death,'' a police officer said. ''The body is being sent for post mortem. We have started a probe into the matter. It seems to be a case of murder,'' he added.