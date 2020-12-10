State Department says watchdog found nothing illegal Secretary Pompeo's wife travel -statement

State Department says watchdog found nothing illegal Secretary Pompeo's wife travel -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:55 IST
The U.S. State Department said Thursday that its watchdog agency found no violations of law during its investigation of travel by Secretary Mike Pompeo's wife.
The department said in a statement that the department's Office of the Inspector General said there was "no violation of any law or statute" and "no violation of any regulation."
The inspector general's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.