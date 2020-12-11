Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Parliament building will reflect art, culture, diversity of all provinces: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the new building of parliament will reflect the art, culture and diversity of all provinces and will be a centre of inspiration for all citizens.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:20 IST
New Parliament building will reflect art, culture, diversity of all provinces: Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the new building of parliament will reflect the art, culture and diversity of all provinces and will be a centre of inspiration for all citizens. In his remarks at the function in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of new Parliament building, the Speaker said India was the world's largest democracy and its constitutional values and democratic processes were ideals for the world. He said people from all over the world come to see and understand them.

The Speaker said that responsibilities of MPs have increased with the expansion of democracy there was need of a new Parliament building to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities in the future as the existing building does not provide this scope. He said members of both the Houses desired that a new building should be built which fulfils requirements of the future while reflecting the diversity of the country.

He said keeping in view of the sentiments expressed by the MPs and the two Houses, the Prime Minister approved the construction of a new Parliament building and the auspicious day has arrived when the bhoomi pujan and the foundation-laying ceremony is being done "The PM respected the sentiments of both Houses of the Parliament, I express gratitude to him," he said.

The Speaker said that in the 70-year-old journey of India's democracy, the citizens have been committed to justice, freedom, secularism, equality, unity, integrity and fraternity. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.3 million

Paris France, December 11 ANIXinhua France reported on Thursday 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2,337,966, according to the countrys health authorities.The health ministry confirmed 292 new fatalities from the virus over th...

Soccer-Rangers ready for any challenge, says Gerrard after Europa progress

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his players have made huge strides this season and are ready for any challenge after advancing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group D winners on Thursday. Goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis...

Where water turns to snow: S.Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Incs coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown into one will immediately turn into snow.Located 65 km 40 miles below Seoul and boasting temperatures frostier than an Antarctic win...

2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid positive

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, two of the Indian Police Service IPS officers who led the force where the farmers protest is ongoing against three farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Delhi Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020