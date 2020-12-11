Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD condemns Centre's refusal to take back farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned the central government's stand of not taking back the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting, saying that the press conference held by the Centre proved that they were against the country's 'annadatta'.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:22 IST
SAD condemns Centre's refusal to take back farm laws
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned the central government's stand of not taking back the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting, saying that the press conference held by the Centre proved that they were against the country's 'annadatta'. Speaking at a press conference here, Badal said that such laws were only passed by dictatorships and the Centre was trying to communalise the farmers' agitation in and around the national capital.

"We called an emergency core committee meeting on the Central government's farm laws and we decided that we strongly condemned the decision taken by the centre. Today's press conference by the Centre proves that they have decided to fight against the country's 'annadata'. Such laws passed are only passed by dictatorships. They are trying to communalise the farmer agitation," Badal said.

He further said, "If farmers do not like the laws then why is the Centre forcing it on them like the GST and demonetization? What is the purpose of this? Farmers are not illiterate, you cannot manipulate thousands of them. The SAD is the biggest organization of farmers and we will do anything for this agitation." SAD had pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) earlier in September over the farm bills with the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the post of Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at a press conference yesterday that any law cannot be entirely defective and the government is "ready to discuss the provisions that may adversely affect the farmers". This comes on the 16th day of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws. Farmer leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railways to press for the repeal of three farm laws after rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments on Wednesday.

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws but no headway has been made on the front. The farmers are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.3 million

Paris France, December 11 ANIXinhua France reported on Thursday 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2,337,966, according to the countrys health authorities.The health ministry confirmed 292 new fatalities from the virus over th...

Soccer-Rangers ready for any challenge, says Gerrard after Europa progress

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his players have made huge strides this season and are ready for any challenge after advancing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group D winners on Thursday. Goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis...

Where water turns to snow: S.Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Incs coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown into one will immediately turn into snow.Located 65 km 40 miles below Seoul and boasting temperatures frostier than an Antarctic win...

2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid positive

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, two of the Indian Police Service IPS officers who led the force where the farmers protest is ongoing against three farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Delhi Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020