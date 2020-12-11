Tikri, Dhansa borders continue to remain closed

Tikri and Dhansa borders will remain closed for all kinds of traffic movements due to the ongoing farmers' protests, which entered 16th day on Friday, Delhi Traffic Police said. "Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

It added that only a single carriageway is open for traffic movement on the Jharoda border with Haryana. "Available Open Borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera," it said.

The traffic police have also issued an advisory to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols like social distancing. After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)