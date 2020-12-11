Sound system fall on children, two killed in UP

Two children were killed and two others injured when a sound system installed on a tractor trolley fell on them in Basai village here, police said. The incident took place on Thursday night when a 'shobha yatra' was being taken out during which the tractor trolley rammed into a raised structure outside a house and the box fell on the children dancing before it, police said on Friday.

Four children were injured and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared a 10-year-old dead, police said, adding that three others were being taken to Bareilly for treatment when a nine-year-old succumbed to injuries. SP, Rural, Siddhart Verma, said permission was not taken for the 'yatra' and police came to know of it only after the incident. Investigations are on and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for it, he said.