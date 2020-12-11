COVID-19 cases in CAPFs cross 50,000-mark, 185 deaths

By Ankur Sharma The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) COVID-19 cases have crossed the 50,000-mark, leaving behind states like Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry etc.

The total number of CAPF COVID-19 cases till 10th December is 50,010. So far 185 CAPFs' jawans have died due to COVID-19 in India including two deaths reported in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the first week of December.

The government of India has also decided to give vaccines to troops of CAPFs which are close to 10 lakh across the country. A meeting was also chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla with heads of CAPFs along with their representatives recently. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked CAPFs to prepare data of frontline workers so that vaccines can be given to them.

According to the official data accessed by ANI, So far, in CRPF, which also has the highest number of troops, a total of 14,461 cases of COVID-19 have been reported till 10th December and 75 jawans have died due to the infection. Similarly, the Border Security Force (BSF) which is the second-largest Para-military force has reported 14,101 cases and 44 deaths.

Similarly, CISF which guards airports, government and other important buildings in India and rail metro, has currently 558 active cases. Total COVID cases in CISF stand at 10,430 and so far 40 jawans have lost their lives. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have reported a total of 5,458 and 4,953 COVID-19 cases respectively. The total numbers of deaths reported in these two paramilitaries are 13 and 12 respectively.

National Security Guard (NSG) which is an elite anti-terror force has the lowest cases--329 with zero deaths reported. NSG gets involved only in elite missions and provides protection to VVIPs. (ANI)