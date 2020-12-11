UP: Woman alleges youth forcing her to convert for marriage, lodges complaint

Left Menu
A 19-year-old woman has given a complaint against a youth for forcing her to change her religion for marriage in Uttar Pradeshs Hardoi district, police said.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:17 IST
A 19-year-old woman has given a complaint against a youth for forcing her to change her religion for marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said. The woman, belonging to a Hindu community, is a resident of a village under Shahabad Kotwali police station area and lodged a complaint with Hardoi Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats on Thursday.

In the complaint, she stated that the youth, identified as Azad, had been in a relationship with her for the past two years. She said the Muslim youth, who is from the same village, pressured her to change her religion when the two reached the registrar office for marriage on November 30 but later left the place on her refusal to do so, the complaint stated.

The woman has alleged that Azad had been physically exploiting her on promise of marriage and threatened that he would upload her pictures on social media, it further said. SP Vats said the complaint has been received and the police directed to take stern action in this connection.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

