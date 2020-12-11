Polish PM says he hopes ruling coalition can settle differences on EU budget deal

Polish PM says he hopes ruling coalition can settle differences on EU budget dealReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:22 IST
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he hoped that Poland's ruling United Right coalition, which is split over the issue of the EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, will reach an agreement to settle their differences.
Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro criticised Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's decision to accept an EU budget compromise, although officials denied the coalition's end was near.
