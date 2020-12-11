Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish PM says he hopes ruling coalition can settle differences on EU budget deal

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:22 IST
Polish PM says he hopes ruling coalition can settle differences on EU budget deal

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he hoped that Poland's ruling United Right coalition, which is split over the issue of the EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, will reach an agreement to settle their differences.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro criticised Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's decision to accept an EU budget compromise, although officials denied the coalition's end was near.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's von der Leyen says positions in Brexit trade talks "apart"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday the positions in talks with Britain on a trade deal remained apart on the question of ensuring a level playing field in the future and access to UK fishing waters for EU flee...

Equities close in green zone, ONGC gains on rising crude prices

Equity benchmark indices ended higher in a volatile session on Friday after a days break amid mixed global cues. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 139 points or 0.3 per cent at 46,099 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 36 poi...

EU to discuss arms exports to Turkey with NATO, new U.S. administration - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European Union leaders agreed at a summit that the question of arms exports to Turkey should be discussed among NATO members and in coordination with the next U.S. administration.She also said that EU le...

Tracker dogs pressed into service at Indo-Nepal border to check illegal crossovers from Nepal

The Sashastra Seema Bal has pressed tracker dogs into service at the Indo-Nepal border to check attempts by anti-social elements to cross over illegally into the Indian territory through the Kali river due to its decreased water level, offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020